AIBE 19: Last date to apply for bar exam at allindiabarexamination.com
AIBE 19: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the extended registration window for the 19th All India Bar Examination (AIBE 19 or XIX) today, November 15. Candidates who have not applied for the test yet can submit their forms at allindiabarexamination.com.
Originally scheduled for November 24, AIBE 19 was first postponed to December 1 and then to December 22. The application deadline was also extended twice.
AIBE 19: Important dates
Last date to apply: November 15
Last date for fee payment: November 18
Last date to make corrections in the form: November 22
Admit card released date: December 15
Exam date: December 22
General and OBC category candidates must score 45 per cent or more to clear the bar examination.
For SC, ST and disabled candidates, the pass marks are 40 per cent.
There will be 100 questions in AIBE 19 from 19 topics or subjects-
Constitutional law: 10 questions
I. P. C. (Indian Penal Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: 8 questions
Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: 10 questions
C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure): 10 questions
Evidence Act and (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam: 8 questions
Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act: 4 questions
Family Law: 8 questions
Public Interest Litigation: 4 questions
Administration Law: 3 questions
Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules: 4 questions
Company Law: 2 questions
Environmental Law: 2 questions
Cyber Law: 2 questions
Labour and Industrial Law: 4 questions
Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law: 5 questions
Law related to Taxation: 4 questions
Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act: 8 questions
Land Acquisition Act: 2 questions
Intellectual Property Laws: 2 questions
Candidates can visit the official website for more information about the bar examination.