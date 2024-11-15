AIBE 19: Last date to apply for bar exam at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 19: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the extended registration window for the 19th All India Bar Examination (AIBE 19 or XIX) today, November 15. Candidates who have not applied for the test yet can submit their forms at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 19: Last date today to apply for bar exam at allindiabarexamination.com (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Originally scheduled for November 24, AIBE 19 was first postponed to December 1 and then to December 22. The application deadline was also extended twice.

AIBE 19: Important dates

Last date to apply: November 15

Last date for fee payment: November 18

Last date to make corrections in the form: November 22

Admit card released date: December 15

Exam date: December 22

General and OBC category candidates must score 45 per cent or more to clear the bar examination.

For SC, ST and disabled candidates, the pass marks are 40 per cent.

There will be 100 questions in AIBE 19 from 19 topics or subjects-

Constitutional law: 10 questions

I. P. C. (Indian Penal Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: 8 questions

Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: 10 questions

C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure): 10 questions

Evidence Act and (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam: 8 questions

Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act: 4 questions

Family Law: 8 questions

Public Interest Litigation: 4 questions

Administration Law: 3 questions

Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules: 4 questions

Company Law: 2 questions

Environmental Law: 2 questions

Cyber Law: 2 questions

Labour and Industrial Law: 4 questions

Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law: 5 questions

Law related to Taxation: 4 questions

Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act: 8 questions

Land Acquisition Act: 2 questions

Intellectual Property Laws: 2 questions

Candidates can visit the official website for more information about the bar examination.