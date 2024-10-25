AIBE 19: Registration for bar exam ends today, apply at allindiabarexamination.com
AIBE 19: Bar Council of India (BCI) will end online registrations for the 19th All India Bar Examination (AIBE 19 or XIX) today, October 25. Candidates who are yet to apply for the examination can submit their forms at allindiabarexamination.com. The last date for fee payment is October 28.
The application form correction window will close on October 30. As per the schedule, the exam will be held on November 24, 2024.
Admit cards for the 19th bar exam will be released on November 18.
To pass the All India Bar Examination, general and OBC category candidates need at least 45 per cent marks.
For SC, ST and disabled candidates, the minimum mark required to pass the examination is 40 per cent.
As per the syllabus, there will be 100 questions in AIBE 19 from 19 topics or subjects-
Constitutional law: 10 questions
I. P. C. (Indian Penal Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: 8 questions
Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: 10 questions
C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure): 10 questions
Evidence Act and (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam: 8 questions
Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act: 4 questions
Family Law: 8 questions
Public Interest Litigation: 4 questions
Administration Law: 3 questions
Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules: 4 questions
Company Law: 2 questions
Environmental Law: 2 questions
Cyber Law: 2 questions
Labour and Industrial Law: 4 questions
Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law: 5 questions
Law related to Taxation: 4 questions
Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act: 8 questions
Land Acquisition Act: 2 questions
Intellectual Property Laws: 2 questions
For further information about AIBE 19, candidates can visit the official website of the Bar Council of India, barcouncilofindia.org and the exam portal.
