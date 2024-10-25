AIBE 19: Registration for bar exam ends today, apply at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 19: Bar Council of India (BCI) will end online registrations for the 19th All India Bar Examination (AIBE 19 or XIX) today, October 25. Candidates who are yet to apply for the examination can submit their forms at allindiabarexamination.com. The last date for fee payment is October 28. AIBE 19: Registration for bar exam ends today at allindiabarexamination.com (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The application form correction window will close on October 30. As per the schedule, the exam will be held on November 24, 2024.

Admit cards for the 19th bar exam will be released on November 18.

To pass the All India Bar Examination, general and OBC category candidates need at least 45 per cent marks.

For SC, ST and disabled candidates, the minimum mark required to pass the examination is 40 per cent.

As per the syllabus, there will be 100 questions in AIBE 19 from 19 topics or subjects-

Constitutional law: 10 questions

I. P. C. (Indian Penal Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: 8 questions

Cr. P. C. (Criminal Procedure Code) and (New) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita: 10 questions

C. P. C. (Code of Civil Procedure): 10 questions

Evidence Act and (New) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam: 8 questions

Alternative Dispute Redressal including Arbitration Act: 4 questions

Family Law: 8 questions

Public Interest Litigation: 4 questions

Administration Law: 3 questions

Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct under Bar Council of India Rules: 4 questions

Company Law: 2 questions

Environmental Law: 2 questions

Cyber Law: 2 questions

Labour and Industrial Law: 4 questions

Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law: 5 questions

Law related to Taxation: 4 questions

Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws, Negotiable Instrument Act: 8 questions

Land Acquisition Act: 2 questions

Intellectual Property Laws: 2 questions

For further information about AIBE 19, candidates can visit the official website of the Bar Council of India, barcouncilofindia.org and the exam portal.