AIBE 19 registration begins at allindiabarexamination.com, exam on November 24

AIBE 19: Bar Council of India (BCI) has published the schedule and started registrations for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 19 or XIX). As per the schedule, the exam will be held on November 24, 2024. AIBE 19 registration begins (allindiabarexamination.com, screenshot)

Application forms for AIBE 19 can be submitted on allindiabarexamination.com. The window opened yesterday, September 4 and will remain active till October 25.

The last date for paying the exam fee is October 28, and the deadline for correcting the already-submitted application forms is October 30.

Admit cards for the test will be released on November 24.

To pass the All India Bar Examination, candidates belonging to general and OBC categories must secure at least 45 per cent marks.

For SC, ST and disable candidates, the minimum marks required to pass the bar examination is 40 per cent.

Recently, the BCI issued the Certificate of Practice (COP) for the 18th All India Bar Examination (AIBE).

The COP is awarded to those who pass the bar examination. It is an essential component of legal practice, which enables advocates to practice, and represent clients in Indian courts.

About AIBE 18 exam

The Bar Council of India announced the result of AIBE 18 on March 23. The council informed that seven questions asked in the examination were withdrawn and the result was based on 93 instead of 100 questions. The pass marks for the general and OBC categories were calculated as 45 per cent of 93 marks, which rounded up to 42 marks. For SC, ST and disabled category candidates, the pass mark were calculated as 40 per cent or 37 marks.