JEE Main 2025 session 1 registration starts, apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration cum application process for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The direct link and other details are given below. JEE Main 2025 Live Updates JEE Main 2025 session 1 registration begins (jeemain.nta.nic.in, screenshot)

On Monday, the agency announced that JEE Main 2025 session 1 will be held in January and session 2 will take place in April. The detailed schedule for the first session has been released and the registration process has started.

Candidates can apply for JEE Mains session 1 up to November 22 (9 pm). The application fee can be paid up to 11:50 pm that day.

Exam cities for the first session of JEE Mains will be announced by the first week of January. The exam will take place between January 22 and 31.

Admit cards will be released three days ahead of each exam.

JEE Main 2025 direct link to apply

As per the revised pattern, JEE Main 2025 will have no optional questions. The engineering paper will be divided into two sections. In section A, there will be 20 multiple-choice questions each from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. In section B, there will be five numerical value type questions each from these three sections. Here is a detailed look in the paper pattern-

JEE Main 2025 paper pattern for BTech, BArch and BPlanning(Official notification/screenshot)

For more details about the exam scheme, candidates can read the information bulletin.

Candidates who apply for JEE Mains session 1 and also wish to appear for the second session will be allowed to apply for the second session separately using their session 1 login credentials, when the application window reopens ahead of the April exam.

If a candidate wishes to apply for session 2 only, s/he will be allowed to do it when the window reopens.

A candidate is allowed to submit only one application form. Strict actions will be taken against candidates who are found to have submitted multiple applications, the agency said.