JEE Mains 2025 schedule out, Session 1 registration begins today

JEE Main 2025 Dates: For the academic session 2025-26, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 will be held in two sessions, in January and April, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on October 28, Monday. JEE Main 2025: The first session exam will between January 22 and January 31, 2025. The online application for the JEE main first session exam begins today and will close at 9pm on November 22, 2024. . (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The first session of the exam will be held between January 22 and January 31, 2025. The online application for the JEE main first session exam begins today and will close at 9pm on November 22, 2024. The last date for successful transaction of fee for this exam through credit card, debit card, Net banking and UPI is till 11.50pm on November 22, 2024.

The exam city will be announced by first week of January 2025. The admit cards for the exam will be released three days prior to the actual date of the examination.

The JEE main first session results will be announced by February 12, 2025.

JEE Mains, for admission to undergraduate Engineering courses, will be held for 300 marks.

Recently, the agency announced that it has decided to do away with optional questions, a measure adapted four years ago in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between 2021 and 2024, NTA provided 30 optional questions in both Engineering and Architecture/Planning papers.

The Engineering papers had 90 questions – 20 each from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics in section A and 10 each from the three subjects in section B. Candidates had to attempt five questions each from the three subjects in section B.

Next year, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics will have 25 questions each in JEE Mains paper 1.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, for regular updates and to check the official NTA website, nta.ac.in, for more information.

JEE Main is a national-level entrance examination for undergraduate admissions at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other technical institutes.

It is also the qualifying test for JEE Advanced, which is held for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).