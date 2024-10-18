JEE Main 2025 paper pattern revised, official website announced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that section B of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 question papers will not include optional questions. This will be applicable to both Engineering (BE/BTech, paper 1) and Architecture and Planning (BArch/BPlanning, paper 2) tests, the agency said. JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2025 dates live updates There will be no optional questions in JEE Main 2025. NTA has revised the exam pattern (Representational image)(Unsplash)

In a separate announcement, the agency said the official website for JEE Main 2025 is jeemain.nta.ac.in and the registration process will begin in due course of time.

Introduced in 2021, the extra questions were designed to address various academic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the last four editions of the engineering entrance test, the question papers contained 90 questions – 20 each from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics in section A and 10 each from the three subjects in section B. Candidates had to attempt five questions each from the three subjects in section B.

In 2025, the NTA will follow the old pattern of JEE Mains where Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics will have 25 questions each.

“Since the declaration of UN World Health Organization (WHO) on the COVID-19 as an end of Public health emergency on 05 May 2023, it has been decided to discontinue the optional selection of questions. The examination structure would return to its original format, where Section B will contain only 5 (five) questions per subject, and candidates will be required to attempt all 5 (five) questions, without any options for selection in JEE (Main) 2025 for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech), Paper 2 A (B Arch) and Paper 2 B (B Planning),” the NTA notification reads.

JEE Main 2025 will be held twice to shortlist candidates for admission to undergraduate engineering, planning and architecture courses at Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other technical institutions. It will also serve as the screening test for IIT JEE Advanced.

Candidates are advised to visit the NTA websites regularly for the latest updates.