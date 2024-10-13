JEE Main, NEET, CUET 2025 Dates Live: Latest updates on NTA exam calendar

JEE Main, NEET, CUET, UGC NET 2025 Dates Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the exam calendar for important examinations scheduled for next year soon. The NTA exam calendar for JEE Main 2025, NEET UG 2025, CUET UG 2025 and UGC NET 2025 will be released at nta.ac.in. Also read: UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates...Read More

Last time, the exam calendar was released on September 19.

The exam calendar will mention tentative dates for these examinations. Detailed notifications containing the exact dates will be released later on the respective official websites for these examinations.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will be held twice next year. The test is for admission to undergraduate courses at National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other participating institutes of technical education.

Recently, the Goa board rescheduled the Class 12 final examinations in view of the JEE Main.

“The board has carefully considered these concerns, recognizing that JEE 2025 is expected to conclude by the end of January, leaving insufficient time for students to adequately prepare for their Board exams,” the Goa board said in its notification.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) will be held in a single session. The exam is for admission to undergraduate medicine courses.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG and PG for admissions at central universities and other participating institutions will be held in multiple shifts over several days.

The UGC NET examination is expected to be held twice. The exam is to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Assistant Professor, JRF, and PhD admissions.

