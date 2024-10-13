UGC NET Result 2024 Live: June re-exam scorecards soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, final answer key out
UGC NET June Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announced the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET June 2024 re-exam result soon. When announced, candidates can check the UGC NET result at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The final answer key of the examination has been released and the result will be announced next. ...Read More
To check UGC NET result 2024 online, candidates will be required to use application number and date of birth. The result notification will be published on nta.ac.in as well.
The UGC NET June re-examination was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024 in two shifts: from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The provisional answer keys of the test were released in September and the objection window closed on September 14. The final answer keys have been prepared after reviewing the objections raised by candidates.
How to check UGC NET result 2024?
- Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
- Open the UGC NET June re-exam scorecard download link.
- Enter your login details.
- Submit and download the scorecard.
Follow this live blog for the latest updates on UGC NET results.
