Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi240C
Sunday, Oct 13, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: June re-exam scorecards soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, final answer key out

    By HT Education Desk
    Oct 13, 2024 8:26 AM IST
    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The final answer key of the examination has been released and the result will be announced next.
    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: June re-exam scorecards soon
    UGC NET Result 2024 Live: June re-exam scorecards soon

    UGC NET June Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announced the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET June 2024 re-exam result soon. When announced, candidates can check the UGC NET result at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The final answer key of the examination has been released and the result will be announced next. ...Read More

    To check UGC NET result 2024 online, candidates will be required to use application number and date of birth. The result notification will be published on nta.ac.in as well.

    The UGC NET June re-examination was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024 in two shifts: from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    The provisional answer keys of the test were released in September and the objection window closed on September 14. The final answer keys have been prepared after reviewing the objections raised by candidates.

    How to check UGC NET result 2024?

    1. Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
    2. Open the UGC NET June re-exam scorecard download link.
    3. Enter your login details.
    4. Submit and download the scorecard.

    Follow this live blog for the latest updates on UGC NET results.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 13, 2024 8:23 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: Final answer keys released

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The final answer keys of UGC NET June have been released. Next, the NTA will announce results of the test on its official website.

    Oct 13, 2024 8:22 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: Login credentials required to check results

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: After the official announcement, candidates can download their scorecards from ugcnet.nta.ac.in using application number and date of birth.

    Oct 13, 2024 8:21 AM IST

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: Scorecards soon

    UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to share scorecards of the UGC NET June re-examination soon. When released, candidates can download their scorecards from ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

    News education exam results UGC NET Result 2024 Live: June re-exam scorecards soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, final answer key out
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes