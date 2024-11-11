IIT Kanpur, MoE launch free 45-day SATHEE course for JEE Mains 2025 prep

Amid the surge in private coaching centres and rising financial strain on students and their parents, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK), in collaboration with the ministry of education (MoE), government of India, has launched SATHEE—a 45-day intensive online crash course tailored to prepare candidates for the upcoming JEE Mains January 2025 exam. The 45-day SATHEE crash course offers a variety of educational tools and resources (File)

The crash course will commence on November 11, 2024, providing students with targeted resources, structured study plans, and focused preparation strategies to enhance their readiness for the highly competitive JEE Mains exam.

Prof Manindra Agarwal, director of IITK, stated, “The 45-day SATHEE crash course offers a variety of educational tools and resources. Key features include daily live online sessions held from 3 pm to 6 pm, led by experienced educators who will cover essential topics and problem-solving techniques.”

In addition to live sessions, the course includes daily practice questions, enabling students to reinforce their understanding and apply concepts in a practical context, Prof Agarwal added.

A specially curated mock test series is also available, simulating the real exam environment to help students build confidence and assess their exam readiness.

A unique feature of the SATHEE crash course is the integration of AI-powered analytics, which provides personalised feedback based on each student’s performance. This feature helps students identify their strengths and focus on specific areas for improvement, allowing them to refine their study strategies and approach the exam with greater confidence.

Students can access the SATHEE platform at https://sathee.iitk.ac.in/ or through the SATHEE mobile app available on iOS and Android devices. In alignment with its mission of promoting accessible, inclusive education, the SATHEE platform is offered free of charge, ensuring that high-quality educational resources are within reach for all aspiring engineers.