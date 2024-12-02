Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 datesheet 2025 released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, link to check timetable here

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB, has published the tentative date sheet of SSLC (Class 10) and PUC 2 (Class 12) examinations 2025 on Monday, December 2, 2024. Candidates appearing in the examination can download the time table from the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 datesheet 2025 has been released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, The link to check timetables is given here.

As per the schedule, the SSLC examination-1 will be conducted from March 20, 2025 to April 2, 2024. Whereas the PUC 2 exam 1 will be held from March 1, 2025 to March 19, 2025.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK SSLC EXAM – 1 DATESHEET 2025

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK PUC 2 EXAM – 1 DATESHEET 2025

The KSEAB stated in an official notice, “The Provisional Time Table for Exam-1 has been published on the Board's website on 02-12-2024. Principals of all Pre-Graduate Colleges and Head Teachers of High Schools in the State have been asked to publish the time table on the "Notice Board" of their schools/colleges to inform the students.”

Furthermore, any objections with regard to the provisional datesheet can be filed by students, parents, and others between December 2 and 16, 2024, to chairpersonkseab@gmail.com. A hard copy of the same may also be sent to the Chairman, Karnataka School Examination and Valuation Board, 6th Road, Malleswaram, Bangalore-560003 within the stipulated time.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of KSEAB.