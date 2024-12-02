Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 datesheet 2025 released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, link to check timetable here
Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 datesheet 2025 has been at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The links to check timetable is given below.
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB, has published the tentative date sheet of SSLC (Class 10) and PUC 2 (Class 12) examinations 2025 on Monday, December 2, 2024. Candidates appearing in the examination can download the time table from the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
As per the schedule, the SSLC examination-1 will be conducted from March 20, 2025 to April 2, 2024. Whereas the PUC 2 exam 1 will be held from March 1, 2025 to March 19, 2025.
The KSEAB stated in an official notice, “The Provisional Time Table for Exam-1 has been published on the Board's website on 02-12-2024. Principals of all Pre-Graduate Colleges and Head Teachers of High Schools in the State have been asked to publish the time table on the "Notice Board" of their schools/colleges to inform the students.”
Furthermore, any objections with regard to the provisional datesheet can be filed by students, parents, and others between December 2 and 16, 2024, to chairpersonkseab@gmail.com. A hard copy of the same may also be sent to the Chairman, Karnataka School Examination and Valuation Board, 6th Road, Malleswaram, Bangalore-560003 within the stipulated time.
