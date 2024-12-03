CTET December 2024: Exam city slip out at ctet.nic.in, direct link to check city intimation slip here

Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CTET December 2024 exam city slip on December 3, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check and download the city intimation slip through the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. CTET December 2024: Exam city slip out, link to check city intimation slip here

Appearing candidates will need application number, date of birth and security pin to download the city intimation slip. Follow the steps given below to download the exam city slip.

CTET December 2024: How to download city intimation slip

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET December 2024 exam city slip link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the link again.

Now enter the login details and click on submit.

Your city intimation slip will be displayed.

Check the city intimation slip and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, the CTET examination will be held on December 14, 2024. The examination will comprise of two papers and will be held in two shifts- first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Paper II will be held in the morning shift and Paper I in the evening shift. A person who intends to be a teacher for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II). The question paper will be set bilingual- Hindi/ English.

The admit card will be released next on the official website. As per past trends, the CBSE CTET Admit Card is released a few days before the examination date. However, there is no official update on the release date and time of CTET Admit Card 2024 on the official website yet.