CTET Admit Card 2024 awaited: How to download hall tickets when out at ctet.nic.in, steps here

Central Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the CTET Admit Card 2024 in due course of time. Candidates appearing for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the hall tickets from the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. CTET Admit Card 2024 awaited: Check how to download hall tickets when out at ctet.nic.in. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Once released, candidates can download the hall tickets following the steps mentioned below:

CTET Admit Card 2024: Here's how to download

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. On the home page, click on the CTET Admit Card 2024 link. Enter your credentials to log in and click on submit. The CTET Admit Card 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Verify the details on your admit card and download it. Keep a printed copy of the same for further need.

It may be mentioned here that so far, there is no official update on the release date and time of CTET Admit Card 2024 on the official website yet.

As per the official information bulletin, “The dates for downloading admit card will be available on CTET website.”

The CTET examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 14, 2024. There will be two papers to held in two shifts- first shift will be held from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Paper II will be held in the morning shift and Paper I in the evening shift.

Candidates who intend to be teachers for both levels (classes I to V and classes VI to VIII) will have to appear in both the papers (Paper I and Paper II).

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.