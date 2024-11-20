NEET PG provisional allotment result 2024 for round 1 out at mcc.nic.in, direct link

NEET PG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the first round of provisional allotment results for the all India quota (AIQ) NEET PG counselling 2024. Candidates can check their allotment results on the official website, mcc.nic.in. NEET PG provisional allotment result 2024 for round 1 declared at mcc.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The committee has asked candidates to report any discrepancy in the NEET PG provisional allotment result by 12 pm on November 20 through email: mccresultquery@gmail.com.

After this deadline, the provisional allotment result will be treated as final, MCC added.

The committee further informed that the provisional allotment result is indicative in nature and subject to change.

“The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.”

Candidates can approach the allotted institution or college for admission only after the declaration of the final allotment result. They have to download the allotment order from the MCC website after the NEET PG round 1 final allotment result is announced.

How to check NEET PG round 1 provisional allotment result 2024

Go to mcc.nic.in. Open the PG counselling page. Open the link titled ‘Provisional Allotment Result Round 1 of PG Counselling 2024’ under ‘Current Events’ Download the PDF. Check your provisional allotment status using roll number.

Next, shortlisted candidates have to visit the allotted institutions for reporting or joining between November 21 and 27.

Institutions will verify the data of the joined candidates and share it with the Medical Counselling Committee between November 28 and 29.

The second round of AIQ NEET PG counselling 2024 will begin on December 4.

For further information about NEET PG counselling, candidates can visit the official website of MCC.