NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 choice filling ends today at mcc.nic.in, here's what is next for candidates

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will be closing the NEET PG Counselling 2024 Round 1 registration as well as choice-filling window on Sunday, November 17, 2024. Candidates who are yet to fill the choices can do so on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 choice filling will end today at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates must note that the link to fill choices will be active till 11.55 pm tonight.

Once the choice-filling window closes, MCC will begin the processing of seat allotment from November 18 to November 19, 2024.

As per the schedule, the Round 1 seat allotment results will be released on November 20, 2024, following which candidates can must report or join the allotted institute from November 21 to November 27, 2024.

The verification of data of the candidates who joined by institutes will be done from November 28 to November 29, 2024.

Notably, there will be four rounds of AIQ counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and Stray Vacancy Round.

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Here's how to fill choices

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to fill the choices

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. On the home page, click on the registration link. Enter your credentials to log in on the next page and click on submit. Next, carefully fill your choices and click on submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.