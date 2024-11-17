ICSI CSEET November 2024 results tomorrow at 11 AM, here's how to check at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, will release the ICSI CSEET November 2024 results on Monday, November 18. Once released, candidates who appeared in the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test in November can check their results on the official website at icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET November 2024 results will be released on November 18, 2024 on the official website at icsi.edu.

As per the official notice issued by icsi.edu, the results will be out at 11 AM. “The Result of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 9th November 2024 & 11th November 2024 would be declared on Monday, 18th November, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. The result along with individual Candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website: www.icsi.edu,” states the notice.

The ICSI further stated that the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of the CSEET November 2024 session would be uploaded on the website icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of the result for downloading by the candidates.

No physical copy of the marksheets will be provided to the candidates, as stated in the ICSI notice.

Notably, the ICSI CSEET exam was conducted on November 9 and 11, 2024. The examination was conducted in a remote proctored mode in 120 minutes.

ICSI CSEET November 2024: Here’s how to download

Candidates can download the results by following the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website at icsi.edu.

On the homepage, click on the link to download the ICSI CSEET November 2024 results.

Enter the credentials to log in and submit.

Check the ICSI CSEET November 2024 results displayed on the screen.

Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates can check the official notice here.