Odisha 10th Board Exam 2025: BSE Odisha HSC registration ends tomorrow at bseodisha.ac.in, direct link to apply here

they Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will be closing the registration for Odisha 10th Board Exam 2025 on Monday, November 18, 2024. Candidates who are yet to apply for BSE Odisha HSC examination next year and submit their applications on the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. Odisha 10th Board Exam 2025: BSE Odisha HSC registration will end on November 18 at bseodisha.ac.in. (HT file)

To download the application form, candidates or school authorities need to enter their school code and password to login.

According to the official notice, “students of recognised secondary schools who have been promoted to Class X based on their performance in the Class-IX examination, 2023-24, can fill out application forms for appearing at Class-X, HSC Examination, 2025 under the school regular category through their Head of Institutions.”

Furthermore, all ex-Regular students from 2014 and onwards are also eligible to fill out the form for appearing at the Class-X HSC Examination. Students who have been admitted into the Correspondence Course of the Board are also eligible to appear at the Class-X HSC Examination, 2025, under the CC Regular category.

Odisha 10th Board Exam 2025: Here's how to apply

Candidates can download the application form and apply for BSE Odisha HSC 2025 examination by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in. On the home page, click on Odisha 10th Board Exam 2025 application form. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Download the application form displayed on the screen. Fill out the application form, and upload the necessary documents. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page. Download a copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can get in touch case with B.S.E., Odisha by sending message through e-mail at transfer0222@gmail.com in case they find any difficulty while filling up of application forms.

As per the official notice, the message should contain specific problem faced along with school code & mobile no. of the log in authority.