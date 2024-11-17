Menu Explore
UCEED 2025 registration ends tomorrow at uceed.iitb.ac.in, apply here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 17, 2024 12:46 PM IST

UCEED 2025 registration will end on November 18 at uceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can apply via the direct link given below.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, will be closing the UCEED 2025 registration on Monday, November 18, 2024. Eligible candidates who are yet to apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design 2025 can apply on the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED 2025 registration will conclude on November 18 at uceed.iitb.ac.in. The direct link to apply is given here. (Representational image/Unsplash)
UCEED 2025 registration will conclude on November 18 at uceed.iitb.ac.in. The direct link to apply is given here. (Representational image/Unsplash)

The registration window wil close at 5 PM.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR UCEED 2025

Notably, to apply, candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2000, if belonging to the OPEN/EWS/OBC-NCL category and born on or after October 1, 1995, if belonging to the SC, ST or PwD category to apply for the examination.

UCEED 2025 will be conducted on January 19, 2025, in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. The exam duration is 3 hours. The test will be held in 27 cities across the country.

The examination has two parts: Part-A comprises computer-based and Part-B contains questions related to sketching that needs to be attempted on the provided sheet.

Besides, it is compulsory for the candidates to attempt both the parts in the given time.

UCEED 2025: Here's how to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for UCEED 2025.

  1. Visit the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in.
  2. On the home page, click on UCEED 2025 registration link.
  3. Candidates will need to enter their credentials to register themselves.
  4. Login to your account with registered details.
  5. Fill up the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

