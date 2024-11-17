BPSC 70th CCE date not changed, commission issues important notice

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has rejected ‘fake and misleading reports being circulated on newspapers and social media’ that the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination date has been extended from December 13, 2024 to January 19, 2025. BPSC 70th CCE date not changed, says commission (File Photo)

After the board's clarification, it is now confirmed that the BPSC 70th CCE Prelims will take place on December 13 and 14.

Any official update regarding the BPSC 70th CCE will be shared with aspirants on bpsc.bih.nic.in, as per the official notification.

The online registration-cum-application window for the BPSC 70th CCE ended on November 4.

Originally, the application deadline for the examination was October 18 but it was later extended.

The commission added 70 more vacancies to the 70th Competitive examination. The exam will be now held for 2,027 vacancies at various departments of the Bihar government instead of 1,957.

The commission expects around 7 to 8 lakh candidates to appear for the prelims examination. Previously, the exam was planned for November 17 but to accommodate such a large number of candidates, the test was postponed. It will now be held on two days.

Candidates need a graduate degree to appear in the examination.

Next, the commission will release admit cards for the test. These are the steps the candidates need to follow to download it.

