BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Result 2024 out at bsebsakshamta.com, here's direct link to check

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the results of the BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 for Phase 2 on the official website. The BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 was conducted in the CBT mode from August 23, 2024, to August 26, 2024.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website of BSEB Sakshamta at bsebsakshamta.com.

About the Exam:

The BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 was conducted in the CBT mode from August 23, 2024, to August 26, 2024. The total time duration of the examination was 2 hours and 30 minutes and candidates had to attempt 150 questions in this time.

The August 28 examination for seven subjects was cancelled by the officials and the retest was conducted on November 13, 2024.

Steps to check BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 results:

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps:

Visit the official website of BSEB Sakshamta at bsebsakshamta.com.

Click on BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Result 2024 for Phase 2 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

