BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Result 2024 for Phase 2 out at bsebsakshamta.com, here’s how to check

Bihar School Examination Board has declared BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Result 2024 for Phase 2. Candidates who have appeared for the Online Examination Application for Competency Test for Local Bodies Teacher, (CTT) 2024 can check the results through the official website of BSEB Sakshamta at bsebsakshamta.com.

The result is available on the website till December 15, 2024.

A total of 80,713 candidates appeared for Phase 2 examination out of which 65716 candidates passed the examination. The overall pass percentage is 81.42%.

The overall pass percentage for Class 1-5 is 81.42%, class 6-8 is 81.41%, class 9-10 is 84.20% and class 11-12 is 71.40%

The Bihar Sakshamta examination was held from August 23 to August 28, 2024. It was conducted in CBT mode and consisted of 150 questions. The duration of the examination was 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The August 28 examination for seven subjects was cancelled. The retest was held on November 13, 2024.

The response sheet and answer key was released on October 9 and October 10 for classes 1-5, 6-8 and classes 9-10, 11-12 and the last date to raise objections was till October 13 for the former and October 14, 2024 for the latter.

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Result 2024: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check their results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEB Sakshamta at bsebsakshamta.com.

Click on BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha Result 2024 for Phase 2 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.



