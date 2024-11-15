Edit Profile
    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: Bihar PSC School Teacher exam results awaited at bpsc.bih.nic.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Nov 15, 2024 6:45 PM IST
    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: Bihar PSC school teacher exam results awaited at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: Bihar PSC School Teacher exam results awaited
    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: Bihar PSC School Teacher exam results awaited

    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: Bihar Public Service Commission will announce the BPSC TRE 3.0 Result in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for the School Teacher Competitive examination 3.0 can check the written test results on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in after it is declared. ...Read More

    For now the official website is not responding.

    The date and time of release of BPSC TRE 3.0 results have not been announced by the Commission yet.

    BPSC TRE 3.0 examination was conducted from July 19 to 22, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. Originally scheduled for March, the third teacher recruitment examination in Bihar was cancelled following a paper leak and a re-test was ordered. The commission had informed that the re-test was conducted peacefully and without any malpractices.

    This recruitment drive will fill up 25505 posts in the basic category of primary school (Class 1-5) and 18973 posts in middle school (Class 6-8) for Education department schools. For SC, ST welfare department schools, 210 Teacher posts will be filled in primary schools and 126 posts will be filled in middle schools. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 15, 2024 6:45 PM IST

    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: No update on date and time

    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: The date and time of release of BPSC TRE 3.0 results have not been announced by the Commission yet.

    Nov 15, 2024 6:42 PM IST

    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: Category wise breakup vacancies

    Under education department

    Class 1-5: 25505 posts

    Class 6-8: 18973 posts

    Under SC, ST welfare department

    Class 1-5: 210 posts

    Class 6-8: 126 posts

    Nov 15, 2024 6:39 PM IST

    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?

    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: Bihar Public Service Commission conducted BPSC TRE examination on July 19, 20, 21 and 22, 2024.

    Nov 15, 2024 6:36 PM IST

    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: Website to check

    bpsc.bih.nic.in

    Nov 15, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: Number of vacancies to be filled

    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: This recruitment drive will fill up 25505 posts in the basic category of primary school (Class 1-5) and 18973 posts in middle school (Class 6-8) for Education department schools. For SC, ST welfare department schools, 210 Teacher posts will be filled in primary schools and 126 posts will be filled in middle schools.

    Nov 15, 2024 6:30 PM IST

    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: Why was exam cancelled in March?

    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: Originally scheduled for March, the third teacher recruitment examination in Bihar was cancelled following a paper leak and a re-test was ordered. The commission had informed that the re-test was conducted peacefully and without any malpractices.

    Nov 15, 2024 6:27 PM IST

    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: When was exam held?

    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: BPSC TRE 3.0 examination was conducted from July 19 to 22, 2024 at various exam centres across the state.

    Nov 15, 2024 6:23 PM IST

    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: Official website not responding

    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: At the moment, the BPSC official website is not responding. Candidates are advised to have patience and keep checking the website.

    Nov 15, 2024 6:21 PM IST

    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: How to check results?

    Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

    Click on BPSC TRE 3.0 Result link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Nov 15, 2024 6:18 PM IST

    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: Where to check results?

    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the School Teacher Competitive examination 3.0 can check the written test results on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in after it is declared.

    Nov 15, 2024 6:15 PM IST

    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: Date and time

    BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: The date and time of release of School Teacher competitive exam results have not been announced yet.

    News education exam results BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: Bihar PSC School Teacher exam results awaited at bpsc.bih.nic.in
