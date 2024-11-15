BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: Bihar PSC School Teacher exam results awaited at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC TRE 3.0 Result 2024 Live: Bihar Public Service Commission will announce the BPSC TRE 3.0 Result in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for the School Teacher Competitive examination 3.0 can check the written test results on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in after it is declared. ...Read More

For now the official website is not responding.

The date and time of release of BPSC TRE 3.0 results have not been announced by the Commission yet.

BPSC TRE 3.0 examination was conducted from July 19 to 22, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. Originally scheduled for March, the third teacher recruitment examination in Bihar was cancelled following a paper leak and a re-test was ordered. The commission had informed that the re-test was conducted peacefully and without any malpractices.

This recruitment drive will fill up 25505 posts in the basic category of primary school (Class 1-5) and 18973 posts in middle school (Class 6-8) for Education department schools. For SC, ST welfare department schools, 210 Teacher posts will be filled in primary schools and 126 posts will be filled in middle schools. Follow the blog for latest updates.