BPSC 70th CCE 2024: Last date to apply today for prelims exam at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024 Registration: The online registration-cum-application window for the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will be closed today, November 4. Eligible candidates can apply for the BPSC 70th CCE Prelims on the commission's official websites, bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. BPSC 70th CCE 2024: Registration for prelims exam ends today at bpsc.bih.nic.in (HT File Photo/Santosh Kumar)

Before applying for the test, candidates need to create their one-time registration (OTR) profiles at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Those who already have OTR profiles can login with their credentials and apply for the exam.

The BPSC prelims application fee is ₹600 for general category candidates and ₹150 for SC, ST, permanent resident female candidates of Bihar, and disabled category candidates.

Candidates who have a graduate degree are eligible to apply for the exam. Before applying, they should read the post-wise eligibility criteria in the exam notification.

Originally, the application deadline for the Prelims test was October 18 but it was extended later.

During the extended window, candidates can update their OTR (One-Time Registration) profile details, except for name, mother's name, father's name, and date of birth. They can also update the application forms, except for these four columns.

Recently, the Bihar Public Service Commission added 70 more vacancies to the 70th Competitive examination. With this, the exam will be held for 2,027 vacancies at various departments of the Bihar government instead of 1,957.

The commission expects around 7 to 8 lakh candidates to appear for the prelims examination. To ensure that such a large number of candidates can be accommodated properly, the commission also postponed the examination. Originally scheduled for November 17, the exam will now take place on December 13 and 14.

Steps to apply for BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024

Go to the official website, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Complete the one-time registration if you are a new candidate. If you are an existing candidate and have an OTR profile, log in.

Fill out the application form.

Upload documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit your form.

Download the confirmation page.