BPSC 70th CCE prelims registration closes soon, apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will close the registration-cum-application process for the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2024 soon. The application deadline is November 4. To avoid any last-minute issues, it is recommended that applicants submit their forms before this date. BPSC CCE: Registrations for 70th prelims exam closes soon (File Photo)

Originally, the last date to apply was October 18 but it was later extended.

Forms can be submitted at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Recently, the commission added 70 new vacancies at various departments of the Bihar government to the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2024. Thus, the total number of vacancies to be filled through the BPSC 70th CCE is 2,027, up from 1,957 previously.

In the application deadline extension notification, the BPSC said existing candidates can update their OTR (One-Time Registration) profile details between October 19 and November 4, except for name, mother's name, father's name, and date of birth.

It added that such candidates can also update the 70th CCE application forms, except for the four columns mentioned above and also update gender and category on the payment of an additional fee.

The prelims exam was originally scheduled for November 17. However, it has been postponed to December 13 and 14.

This year, around 7 to 8 lakh candidates are expected to write the Preliminary examination.

How to apply for BPSC 70th CCE?

Go to onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Complete the one-time registration if you are a fresh candidate. If you are an existing candidate and have an OTR profile, log in. Fill out the application form. Upload documents and pay the application fee. Submit the form. Download the final page.

To apply for the exam, applicants need a graduate degree. For post-wise eligibility criteria, they can check the official notification.

The application fee is ₹600 for general category candidates. For SC, ST candidates of Bihar, permanent resident female candidates of Bihar and disabled category candidates, the fee is ₹150.