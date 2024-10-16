BPSC 70th CCE 2024: 70 new vacancies added, last date to apply extended

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced that 70 new vacancies at various departments of the Bihar government have been added to the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2024. Thus, the total number of vacancies to be filled through the BPSC 70th CCE stands at 2027, up from 1,957 previously. BPSC 70th CCE 2024: New vacancies added, application deadline extended (bpsc.bih.nic.in, screenshot)

Read about the new vacancies here.

In a separate notification, the commission informed that the last date to apply for the examination has been extended up to November 4. Previously, the application deadline was October 18.

The commission said existing candidates can update their OTR (One-Time Registration) profile details between October 19 and November 4, except for name, mother's name, father's name, and date of birth.

During this window, they can also update the 70th CCE application forms, except for the four columns mentioned above.

BPSC said candidates are also allowed to change their gender and category on the payment of an additional fee.

Recently, the BPSC postponed the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination.

The exam will be held on December 13 and 14 instead of November 17, 2024.

This year, around 7 to 8 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the Preliminary examination.

Candidates need a graduate degree to apply for the examination. For post-wise eligibility criteria, they can check the official notification.

To apply for this examination, general category candidates need to pay a fee of ₹600. SC, ST candidates of Bihar, permanent resident female candidates of Bihar and disabled category candidates are required to pay ₹150.

Steps to apply for BPSC 70th CCE?