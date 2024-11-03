Menu Explore
BPSC 70th CCE: Registration for prelims exam ends tomorrow at bpsc.bih.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 03, 2024 03:14 PM IST

Those who are yet to apply for the test can submit their forms at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will close the application window for the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024) tomorrow, November 4. Those who are yet to apply for the test can submit their forms at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC 70th CCE: Registration for prelims exam ends tomorrow (File Photo)
Candidates must have an OTR (one-time registration) profile before applying for the exam. Those who already have OTR profiles can log in and apply for the test.

Previously, the last date to apply was October 18, but it was later extended.

In the application deadline extension notification, the commission said existing candidates can update their OTR (One-Time Registration) profile details between October 19 and November 4, except for name, mother's name, father's name, and date of birth. Such candidates can also update the application forms, except for these four columns.

The commission has added 70 new vacancies at various departments of the Bihar government to the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2024. The BPSC 70th CCE will be now held for 2,027 vacancies instead of 1,957.

The prelims exam, originally scheduled for November 17, has been postponed to December 13 and 14.

This year, around 7 to 8 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the Preliminary examination.

How to apply for BPSC 70th CCE?

  1. Go to onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.
  2. If you are a fresh candidate, complete the one-time registration. If you are an existing candidate and have an OTR profile, log in.
  3. Open the application form and enter the required details.
  4. Upload documents and pay the application fee.
  5. Submit your form.
  6. Download the confirmation page.

The application fee is 600 for general category candidates. It is 150 for SC, ST, permanent resident female candidates of Bihar, and disabled category candidates.

Candidates need a graduate degree to apply for the Combined Competitive Examination. For post-wise eligibility criteria, they can check the official notification.

