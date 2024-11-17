GRSE to close registration for 236 apprentice, trainee vacancies today

GRSE Recruitment 2024: Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) will close online registrations for the recruitment of 236 apprentices and HR trainee vacancies today, November 17. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms on the official website, ‘jobapply.in/grse2024app’. GRSE Recruitment 2024: Registration for 236 apprentice, trainee vacancies ends today

GRSE Recruitment 2024: Direct link to apply

Here is the post-wise distribution of vacancies-

Trade Apprentice (Ex-ITI): 90 vacancies

Trade Apprentice (Fresher): 40 vacancies

Graduate Apprentice: 40 vacancies

Technician Apprentice: 60 vacancies

HR Trainee: 6 vacancies

For post and trade-wise eligibility criteria, age limit, etc., candidates can check the official notification:

Notification for apprentice

For Trade Apprentice (ex-ITI) vacancies, merit lists will be prepared based on marks scored in the qualifying examination in each trade/discipline.

The common merit list for Fresher Apprentice vacancies will be based on marks scored in Class 10/Madhyamik or equivalent examination. Trade allotments will be made after joining in order of merit and availability of seats.

For HR Trainees, candidates will be shortlisted based on their overall marks scored in the qualifying examination. Shortlisted candidates will appear for interviews after document verification. The final selection will be based on performance (marks obtained) in the interview.

Candidates need a full-time graduate degree and a two-year full-time first-class or 60 per cent (55 per cent for SC/ ST/OBC/PH candidates) in an MBA / PG Degree/ PG Diploma or equivalent in Human Resource Management / Human Resource Development / Personnel Management / Industrial Relations / Social Work /Labour Welfare course for For HR Trainee vacancies.

For these vacancies, candidates should not be more than 26 years old on September 1, 2024.

Notification for HR trainee