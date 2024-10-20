NTPC Limited recruiting for 50 Junior Executive vacancies, know who can apply
Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms at careers.ntpc.co.in.
The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)Limited is accepting online applications for Junior Executive vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms at careers.ntpc.co.in. The application deadline is October 28.
NTPC JE recruitment 2024: All you need to know
Name of Post: Junior Executives (Biomass)
Number of vacancies: 50
Tenure of engagement: One year, which can be extended further as per performance and requirement
Qualification: A BSc degree in Agriculture Science from a recognised university/college/board/institute is required. Job responsibilities will include management, utilization and alternative uses of waste & biomass along with spreading awareness about biomass among farmers and public etc.
Salary: A monthly consolidated amount of ₹40,000 will be paid to the junior executives. Additionally, Company accommodation/HRA, medical facility for self, spouse, two children and dependent parents will be provided.
The upper age limit for these posts is 27 years.
NTPC recruitment 2024: Important instructions for candidates:
- In their graduation degrees, candidates must have secured at least 40 per cent marks. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, there is no minimum marks requirement. Such candidates with only pass marks are eligible to apply for the post.
- The cut-off date for age limit and educational qualification is the last date for submitting applications (October 28).
- The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates, 3 years for OBC candidates, and 10 years for PwBD candidates. The age of Ex-Servicemen is also relaxed as per government guidelines.
- NTPC may conduct an online screening test to select candidates for interviews. It may also increase or decrease the number of vacancies.
- Posting of JEs will be done in fieldwork at various NTPC stations/projects/JVs/subsidiaries/offices as per organizational requirement.
