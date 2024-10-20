NTPC Limited recruiting for 50 Junior Executive vacancies, know who can apply

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)Limited is accepting online applications for Junior Executive vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms at careers.ntpc.co.in. The application deadline is October 28. NTPC Limited Recruitment 2024: Apply for 50 Junior Executive vacancies

Here is the direct link to apply

NTPC JE recruitment 2024: All you need to know

Name of Post: Junior Executives (Biomass)

Number of vacancies: 50

Tenure of engagement: One year, which can be extended further as per performance and requirement

Qualification: A BSc degree in Agriculture Science from a recognised university/college/board/institute is required. Job responsibilities will include management, utilization and alternative uses of waste & biomass along with spreading awareness about biomass among farmers and public etc.

Salary: A monthly consolidated amount of ₹40,000 will be paid to the junior executives. Additionally, Company accommodation/HRA, medical facility for self, spouse, two children and dependent parents will be provided.

The upper age limit for these posts is 27 years.

NTPC recruitment 2024: Important instructions for candidates: