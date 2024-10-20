ADRE Grade 3 Result 2024 Live: Updates on HSSLC, graduate, HSLC driver results
ADRE Grade 3 Result 2024 Live Updates: The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) will announce results for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) result for grade 3 posts in due course of time. When announced, candidates can check the ADRE grade 3 results at slrcg3.sebaonline.com. The commission is expected to provide prior information about the ADRE grade 3 results through official notifications. ...Read More
The recruitment test for HSSLC or Class 12 posts was held on September 15. For graduate and HSLC driver posts, the test took place on September 29.
Answer keys of both exam days have been released and the commission is expected to announce the results next.
After releasing provisional answer keys, the commission invited objections from candidates. Their objections will be reviewed by subject experts and if found valid, the final answer keys will be revised and objection fees will be refunded.
The ADRE grade 3 result will be prepared using the final answer key.
Along with the ADRE grade 3 results, the commission will announce category/post-wise cut-off marks.
Meanwhile, the grade 4 direct recruitment examination for HSLC, HSLC+ITI and Class 8 level posts is scheduled for October 27.
Follow this live blog for the latest updates on ADRE grade 3 results.
