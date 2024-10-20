RRB NTPC 2024 registration for graduate posts ends today, apply at rrbapply.gov.in
Eligible candidates can apply for RRB NTPC 2024 for graduate-level posts at rrbapply.gov.in.
RRB NTPC 2024: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will close the online application process for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate posts today, October 20. Eligible candidates can apply for RRB NTPC 2024 at rrbapply.gov.in. Previously, the application deadline was October 13, which was extended for all candidates.
The application deadline for RRB NTPC UG posts has also been extended. Previously, the last date to apply for undergraduate posts was October 20 but as per the revised schedule, application forms can be submitted till October 27.
RRB NTPC 2024: Revised important dates
These are the important dates RRB NTPG graduate candidates should know:
Last date to apply: October 20
Date for fee payment after application window closes: October 21 to 22
Edit window: October 23 to 30.
For undergraduate posts:
Last date to apply: October 27
Date for fee payment after application window closes: October 28 to 29
Edit window: October 30 to November 6.
During the edit window, candidates will not be allowed to make changes to the details entered in the ‘create an account’ form and choices of RRBs.
This recruitment is being conducted for a total of 11,558 graduate and undergraduate vacancies. Of these, 3,445 are for undergraduate-level posts, and 8,113 are for graduate-level posts.
Vacancies for graduate posts are-
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
Station Master: 994 vacancies
Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies
Total: 8,113
Vacancies for undergraduate posts are-
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies
Total: 3,445
To apply for RRB NTPC, women, SC, ST, PwD, Transgender, ex-servicemen, Minorities and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates have to pay ₹250.
All other candidates have to pay an application fee of ₹500.
A part of this application fee, after deduction of bank charges, will be refunded to all those candidates who appear for the Computer Based Test (CBT).
For further details about RRB NTPC, candidates should visit the official websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards.
