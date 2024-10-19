Menu Explore
RRB NTPC 2024: Registration window ends tomorrow at rrbapply.gov.in, details inside

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Oct 19, 2024 08:44 PM IST

Candidates who would like to appear for the exam can visit the official website at rrbapply.gov.in.

RRB NTPC 2024: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will close the registration window for the Non-Technical Popular Category (Graduate) on October 20, 2024. Candidates who would like to appear for the exam can visit the official website at rrbapply.gov.in.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) aim to fill 8,113 posts under RRB NTPC (graduate-level) posts. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)

Important Dates:

Registration window ends: October 20, 2024

Date for fee payment after application window closes: October 21 to 22, 2024

Edit window period: October 23 to 30, 2024

Vacancy Details:

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) aim to fill 8,113 posts under RRB NTPC (graduate-level) posts.

The following are the vacancy details:

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

Station Master: 994 vacancies

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

Application fee details:

For SC, ST, female, PwBD, Transgender, ex-servicemen, Minorities and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates - 250

For all other candidates - 500

For more information, visit the official website.

