RRB NTPC 2024: Registration window ends tomorrow at rrbapply.gov.in, details inside
RRB NTPC 2024: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will close the registration window for the Non-Technical Popular Category (Graduate) on October 20, 2024. Candidates who would like to appear for the exam can visit the official website at rrbapply.gov.in.
Important Dates:
Registration window ends: October 20, 2024
Date for fee payment after application window closes: October 21 to 22, 2024
Edit window period: October 23 to 30, 2024
Vacancy Details:
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) aim to fill 8,113 posts under RRB NTPC (graduate-level) posts.
The following are the vacancy details:
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
Station Master: 994 vacancies
Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies
Application fee details:
For SC, ST, female, PwBD, Transgender, ex-servicemen, Minorities and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates - ₹250
For all other candidates - ₹500
For more information, visit the official website.
