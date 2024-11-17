The National Testing Agency (NTA) is accepting online applications for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the examination on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. CMAT 2025 registration underway, apply till December 14 at exams.nta.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The entrance examination is held for admission to management courses at All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) affiliated institutions.

CMAT 2025: Important dates

Application process begins on: November 14

Application process ends on: December 13 (9:50 pm)

Last date to pay exam fee: December 14 (11:50 pm)

Correction in particulars in application forms: December 15 to 17

Announcement of the City of Examination 17 January 2025

Downloading of Admit Cards from NTA website 20 January 2025

Date of examination: January 25

The duration of the examination is three hours or 180 minutes. The paper timing will be announced later.

The medium of examination will be English.

Candidates can check the notification for CMAT 2025 hosted on the NTA website for details of papers, scheme, timing, eligibility, and other information.

Candidates can apply for the exam online only. Application forms submitted in any other mode will not be accepted, NTA said.

The agency has asked candidates to strictly follow the information given on the official website. They must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application forms are their own or parents/guardians as all information/communication will be sent by NTA to registered e-mail address and SMS.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for CMAT 2025, s/hecan contact the NTA helpline number 01140759000 /69227700 or e-mail at cmat@nta.ac.in

For further clarification related to the exam, candidates can visit the official websites of NTA - exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT and.nta.ac.in.