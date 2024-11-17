RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: City intimation slip for November 27 exam today

RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards will release exam city intimation slips for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment examination scheduled for November 27 today, November 17. The RRB ALP exam city intimation slips will be shared with candidates through the official websites of the RRBs under which they have applied....Read More

The first computer-based test (CBT 1) of ALP (CEN 01/2024) for RRB ALP recruitment is tentatively scheduled for November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29.

"For candidates with exam dates from 26.11.2024, 27.11.2024, 28.11.2024 and 29.11.2024, City Intimation Slip will be activated from 16th,17th,18th and 19th Nov 2024 respectively. SMS and Emails are being sent to candidates whose City Intimation Slip has been activated on their registered IDs used during filling the applications," RRBs said in a recent notification.

Admit cards will be released four days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city information slips, RRBs said previously.

The recruitment drive was originally scheduled to be held for 5696 vacancies but the number of vacancies was later increased to 18,799 in view of the “additional demand received from Zonal Railways.”

The selection process has five stages: CBT 1, CBT 2, computer-based aptitude test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME).

Negative marking will be used in both CBT 1 and 2. If an answer is incorrect, one-third of the total marks allotted to a question will be deducted. There will be no negative marking in the CBAT.

Check live updates on RRB ALP admit card, exam city slip below.