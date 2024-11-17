UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: UPPRPB results today? Here's what we know

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to announce the result of the Constable recruitment examination today. The board previously informed that the UP Police Constable written test result, merit list and cut-off marks are expected by the third week of November and today being the last day of the third week, candidates can expect the result soon. When declared, they will be able to check the result at uppbpb.gov.in. ...Read More

“We are already in the process of assessment of OMR sheets so the written exam result could be released by November third week for the second round of recruitment process, details of which will be shared on the board website," UPPRPB chairman Rajeev Krishna said.

The Constable written exam for 60,244 vacancies was held on August 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, 2024. Of the total vacancies, 20 per cent are reserved for women. The total number of vacancies for female candidates is 12,049, and male vacancies are 48,195.

The final answer key was released on October 30 and the objection window was open till November 9.

A total of 70 objections against the provisional answer key were found correct. Of these, 29 were cases where questions had more than one correct answers. For these questions, the board will award full marks to those who marked one of the correct options. As many as 25 questions were found wrong and correct options for 16 questions were changed after reviewing the objections raised by candidates.

A total of 48,17,441 candidates (including 15 lakh woman candidates) registered for the test, and 34.6 lakh appeared for the written test.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Details about these rounds will be shared later.

Follow live updates on UP Police Constable result below.