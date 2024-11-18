UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Results for 34 lakh+ candidates awaited at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The result will be announced at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: With over 34 lakh candidates waiting, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has not confirmed the date and time for the announcement of the Constable recruitment exam result. When declared, the result will be available for download at uppbpb.gov.in. The result notification will be shared on the same website. ...Read More

The board and its chairman previously said that UP Police Constable result 2024 may be declared in the third week of November. This deadline has already passed, and candidates across the state are eagerly waiting for an update.

“We are already in the process of assessment of OMR sheets so the written exam result could be released by November third week for the second round of recruitment process, details of which will be shared on the board website," UPPRPB chairman Rajeev Krishna had previously said.

A total of 48,17,441 candidates (including 15 lakh woman candidates) registered for the UP Police Constable recruitment 2024, and around 34.6 lakh appeared for the written test.

The exam was held in two phases and multiple shifts on August 23, 24, 25 and August 30, 31.

The Constable recruitment drive in Uttar Pradesh aims to fill 60,244 vacancies. Of these, 20 per cent are reserved for women. The total number of vacancies for female candidates is 12,049, and male vacancies are 48,195.

The final answer key was released on October 30 and was available for download till November 9.

UPPRPB found that 70 objections raised by the candidates were correct and revised the final answer key accordingly.

A total of 29 questions had more than one correct answer, 25 were wrong, and answers to 16 questions were changed.

For incorrect questions which have been dropped, all candidates will get full marks. For those with more than one correct option, candidates who have marked one of the correct answers will get credit.

The next step for the shortlisted candidates is to prepare for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document Verification (DV). The board will share cut-off marks and the merit list for these rounds along with the written exam result.

Schedule and admit cards for these rounds will be shared later.

