UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Results awaited, details on PET/PMT round

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to share an update regarding the UP Police Constable result 2024 date and time soon. The board previously said that it plans to announce the result by the third week of November. Since then, no official information about the Constable result has been shared. Once released, candidates can check the UP Police Constable result at uppbpb.gov.in.

The board will announce category-wise cut-off marks and the merit list for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) along with the Constable written exam result.

“We are already in the process of assessment of OMR sheets so the written exam result could be released by November third week for the second round of recruitment process, details of which will be shared on the board website," UPPRPB chairman Rajeev Krishna had previously said.

This year, a total of 48,17,441 candidates (including 15 lakh woman candidates) registered for the UP Police Constable recruitment, and around 34.6 lakh of them appeared for the written test.

The written exam was held in two phases, in multiple shifts, on August 23, 24, 25 and on August 30, 31.

The board is conducting this exam for 60,244 vacancies. Of these, 20 per cent are reserved for woman candidates. The total number female vacancies is 12,049, and male vacancies are 48,195.

The board on October 30 released the final answer key and it was available for download at uppbpb.gov.in up to November 9.

After reviewing the objections raised by the candidates, UPPRPB identified 70 as correct.

As many as 29 questions had more than one correct answer, 25 were wrong, and answers to 16 questions were changed.

For incorrect questions, all candidates will get full marks. For questions with more than one correct option, those who have given one of the correct answers will get marks.

PET, PST, DV next

After announcing the written exam result, the board will call the shortlisted candidates for PET, PMT and document verification rounds.

The detailed schedule and admit cards for these rounds will be shared after the result announcement.

Follow this live blog for UP Police Constable result 2024 date and time and other updates.