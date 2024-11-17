FMGE December 2024 registration ends tomorrow, apply at natboard.edu.in

FMGE December 2024: The National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the online application process for the December session of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) tomorrow, November 18. Candidates can apply for the test at natboard.edu.in. FMGE December 2024 registration ends tomorrow (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the case of any difficulty while applying for the test, such as refund of failed transactions, payment gateway-related issues, etc., candidates can contact the NBEMS at 7996165333 or at its helpline portal accessible through applicant login.

For queries about eligibility, documents, and images, they can write to the board at the communication web portal.

The application fee is ₹6,195 (fee: 5,250 and 18% GST: 945).

Official notification

The NBEMS will release FMGE admit cards on January 8. The examination will be held on January 12, and the results will be announced by February 12.

The FMGE question paper will have 300 multiple-choice questions. The paper will be delivered in two parts of 150 questions each. There will be two sessions, each lasting 150 minutes.

The question paper for each part of the FMGE will be divided into multiple time-bound sections. If there are 3 sections – Section A, B and C – in each part of the question paper, each such section will have 50 questions and 50 minutes of time will be allotted for the section.

Candidates are not allowed to move to the next section before the time allotted for a section is over. There will be no provision for reviewing or modifying responses.

Once the time for a section is over, the next one will start automatically.

There will be no negative marking in the test.

To pass the exam, candidates must score at least 150 marks.

FMGE is the screening test of the National Medical Commission (NMC) that enables foreign medical graduates to practice in India.

For more details, candidates can visit the board's webiste.