FMGE December 2024: Registration for foreign medical graduate exam begins at 3 pm today, apply at natboard.edu.in

FMGE December 2024: The National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Monday released the official notification for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2024. In the notification, the board said registrations for the test will begin today, October 28, at 3 pm. FMGE December 2024: Registration for foreign medical graduate exam begins today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Application forms for FMGE December 2024 can be submitted up to 11:55 pm on November 18.

The examination will be held on January 12 and the results will be announced by February 12.

For queries related to application form submission, refund of failed transactions, payment gateway-related issues, etc., candidates can contact the NBEMS at 7996165333. They can also write to NBEMS at its helpline portal accessible through applicant login.

For queries related to eligibility, documents, images, they can write to the board at the communication web portal.

FMGE is the screening test of the National Medical Commission (NMC). It is a licentiate examination that allows foreign medical graduates to practice in India.

Check the exam notification here

How to apply for FMGE December 2024

Go to natboard.edu.in Go to examinations and then select FMGE examinations under the screening test section. Click on the application link for FMGE December 2024 First, register and get your login credentials Now, log in to your account Fill the application form Upload documents Make payment of the application fee Submit your form.

Before applying for the test, candidates are advised to go through the information bulletin to check eligibility conditions and other instructions.

About FMGE June result

The last edition of the FMGE took place on July 6 and the result was announced in the same month.

The NBEMS first published roll numbers of candidates, their scores and pass/fail status and scorecards were issued later.

The result of 78 candidates had been kept withheld due to pending clarification from the National Medical Commission (NMC) or outcome of the exam ethics committee.