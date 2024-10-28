FMGE December 2024 registration begins at natboard.edu.in, direct link to apply

FMGE December 2024: The National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for the December session of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2024. Candidates can apply for the test on the official website of the board, natboard.edu.in. Check the direct link and other important details below. FMGE December 2024 registration begins at natboard.edu.in.

As per the notification, the application window will be closed at 11:55 pm on November 18.

As per the information bulletin, admit cards will be released on January 8, the examination will be held on January 12 and the results will be announced by February 12.

Candidates facing any difficulty while applying for the exam such as refund of failed transactions, payment gateway-related issues, etc., can contact the NBEMS at 7996165333 or write to NBEMS at its helpline portal accessible through applicant login.

For queries related to eligibility, documents, images, they can write to the board at the communication web portal.

FMGE is the screening test of the National Medical Commission (NMC) that enables foreign medical graduates to practice in India.

Check the exam notification here

Before submitting the application forms, candidates should go through the information bulletin to check eligibility conditions and other instructions.

FMGE December 2024 information bulletin

The FMGE 2024 application fee is ₹6,195 (fee: 5,250 and 18% GST: 945). In addition, candidates may be required to pay platform fees.

There will be a single paper of 300 multiple-choice questions in the paper. The paper will be delivered in two parts of 150 questions each to be taken in a single day. Each section must be attempted within 150 minutes.

The question paper for each part of the FMGE will be divided into multiple time-bound sections. For example, if there are 3-time bound sections – Section A, B and C – in each part of the question paper, each such section will have 50 questions and 50 minutes of time will be allotted for the section.

Candidates will not be allowed to proceed to the next section till completion of the allotted time of the previous section and there will be no provision to review questions or modify responses after the completion of the allotted time for a particular section.

Questions of the next section will start automatically after the completion of the allotted time of the previous section

There will be no negative marking in FMGE December 2024.

To pass the exam, candidates must score at least 150 marks out of 300. There is no provision for re-totaling having passed only if he/she obtains a minimum of 150 marks out of 300 in the examination. Results (Pass/Fail) for eligible candidates will be displayed on NBEMS website. There is no provision for re-totaling/re-evaluation/ award of grace marks in FMGE.