TSPSC group 3 day 1 exam over, question paper, answer key awaited

The first day of the group 3 services recruitment examination conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) ended at 5:30 pm today, November 17. The exam on the first day was held in two shifts, from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. TSPSC group 3 day 1 exam concludes. (Representational image/HT file)(HT file)

Tomorrow, the test will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

After the exam is over, the commission will upload question papers and tentative answer keys along with candidates' responses on the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

After releasing the provisional key, the commission will give a short window during which candidates will be allowed to raise objections to the provisional key, if any.

After the window is over, subject experts will verify the objections received. If an objection is found valid, the final version of the answer key will be revised.

TSPSC group 3 result will be prepared using the final answer key.

TSPSC group 3 exam: How to download question paper, answer key

Go to tspsc.gov.in. Open the main website page. Click on the answer key or question paper download link, as required. Enter your login credentials. Submit and check the answer key and question paper.

For the November 18 exam, candidates will be allowed to enter the exam centre at 8:30 am. Gates will be closed at 9:30 am and no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre after that.

Candidates must ensure that the copy of the downloaded hall ticket used for the first session of the examination is used for the remaining sessions.

Candidates have been instructed to mandatorily preserve their hall tickets and question papers for all sessions until the completion of the final selection process. They will be required to produce these as and when required. The commission said no duplicate hall ticket will be issued later.