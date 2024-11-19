Jharkhand NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule for round 1 out at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, details inside

Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) in an official notice has released the round 1 counselling schedule for admission to post-graduate courses (MD/MS/Diploma & DNB) in government medical colleges/hospitals on the basis of NEET PG 2024 results. The provisional seat allotment letter will be issued on November 27, 2024. (HT file)

As per the official schedule, the online registration and choice filling of seat allotment is scheduled to start on November 20, 2024, and will continue till November 25, 2024.

The provisional seat allotment letter will be issued on November 27, 2024. The certificates/documents verification and admission in the concerned institute will take place between November 28, 2024, to December 4, 2024.

Counselling fee details:

General/ EWS/ BC-I / BC-II - ₹1250

SC/ ST/ Female candidates of all categories - ₹1000

Security Deposit details:

Government Institution - ₹30,000 (UR, EWS)

₹15,000 (SC/ST/OBC/PWD)

Both (Government/Private) - Medical College - ₹2 Lakhs

- Dental College - ₹1 Lakh

Stray/Mop-up - ₹50,000

Candidates need to note that security money will be forfeited if admission is not taken after seat allotment in the second round and next round of counselling. The security money will be refunded if the candidates have taken valid admission and no seat is allotted after any stage of counselling.

Important Dates:

Online registration and choice filling of seat allotment - November 20-25

The provisional seat allotment letter will be issued - November 27

The certificates/documents verification and admission in the concerned institute - November 28 to December 4

