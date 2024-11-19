IIM Ahmedabad hosts third cluster of summer placement process for PGP class of 2026, details here

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad hosted the third cluster of the summer placement process for the PGP class of 2026 on Monday, November 18, 2024. Close to 60 firms participated in cluster 3 summer placement process at IIM Ahmedabad.

Cluster 3 comprised cohorts such as consumer technology, niche consulting, financial technology, gaming and sports, consumer electronics, banking & financial services, analytics & IT consulting, core manufacturing & infrastructure, education tech, renewable energy & green tech, social enterprises & NGO, government enterprises, and artificial intelligence.

Also read: UP Board Exam Date 2025: UPMSP Class 10, 12 exams from February 24 to March 12; timetable PDF here

According to a press release, nearly 60 firms participated in cluster 3 summer placement process with Tata Consultancy Services being the top recruiter with 9 offers, followed by Adobe, Tata Steel, and Silver Consumer at 5 offers.

Enterprise tech consisted of companies like Microsoft, Adobe, Sprinklr, Salesforce, and Innovapptive.

Also read: Delhi-NCR schools shut, JNU goes online as AQI hits 'severe'

On the other hand, consumer technology comprised firms like OLA. TCS, Practus, and Black Brix led the charge in Niche Consulting, the release informed.

In the core manufacturing & infrastructure cohort, firms like Suzuki Japan, Saint Gobain, and Tata Steel and new recruiters like Forbes Marshall, Thyssenkrupp, Italica Granito, and Silver Consumer participated.

Also read: RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 for English & other subjects out, links here

Similarly, banking and financial services saw a rise in offers from FinIQ Consulting, HDFC Ergo, Axis Bank, IIFL, SMBC, and Next Bharat Ventures.

Zaggle and Progcap were new recruiters in the financial technology cohort. Samsung Electronics and Boult Audio were the largest recruiters in the consumer electronics cohort.