RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 for English & other subjects out, links here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key for the Assistant Professor (Sanskrit Edu. Deptt.) Comp. Exam-2024. Candidates who appeared in the examination check and download the model answer key from the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 for English & three other subjects have been released. The direct links are given here.

Notably, the model answer key has been released for the following subjects:

As per the official website, candidates who wish to raise objections can do so from November 21 to November 22, 2024 up to 12 midnight, with documented proof.

Also read: Study in USA: Planning to become an Architect? Here are top 5 institutes in America as per THE Rankings 2025 to consider

It may be mentioned here that objections will not be considered if the desired proof is not attached. Additionally, if any person other than the candidates appearing in the said examination lodges an objection, it will not be considered.

In such cases, candidates have to pay an online objection fee of ₹100/- per question. They have to log in to SSO Portal, select Recruitment Portal, click on the link (Question Objection) available for the said examination, and register objections on the questions.

Also read: Australia’s plan to cap international student numbers likely to be blocked

Earlier, the RPSC had released the model answer key for subjects including Samanya Darshan, Sahitya, Jyotish Ganit, Rigved, Dharmshastra, Jyotish Falit, Samanya Sanskrit, Vyakaran, Bhasha Vigyan, Yoga Vigyan, and Yajurved.

RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024: Here's how to download

To download the model answer key, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. On the home page, click on RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 links. Check the answer key PDF and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Also read: BSEB STET 2024 results declared at secondary.biharboardonline.com, overall 70.25% candidates pass; direct link here

In case, candidates face difficulties while registering the online objection, they can contact by e-mail at recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in or on phone numbers 9352323625 and 7340557555.