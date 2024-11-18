Menu Explore
RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 for English & other subjects out, links here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 18, 2024 07:49 PM IST

RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 for English & three more subjects are out. Check via direct links here.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key for the Assistant Professor (Sanskrit Edu. Deptt.) Comp. Exam-2024. Candidates who appeared in the examination check and download the model answer key from the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 for English & three other subjects have been released. The direct links are given here.
RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 for English & three other subjects have been released. The direct links are given here.

Notably, the model answer key has been released for the following subjects:

  1. Hindi (Direct link I, Direct link II)
  2. Political Science (Direct link I, Direct link II)
  3. History (Direct link I, Direct link II)
  4. English (Direct link I, Direct link II)

As per the official website, candidates who wish to raise objections can do so from November 21 to November 22, 2024 up to 12 midnight, with documented proof.

It may be mentioned here that objections will not be considered if the desired proof is not attached. Additionally, if any person other than the candidates appearing in the said examination lodges an objection, it will not be considered.

In such cases, candidates have to pay an online objection fee of 100/- per question. They have to log in to SSO Portal, select Recruitment Portal, click on the link (Question Objection) available for the said examination, and register objections on the questions.

Earlier, the RPSC had released the model answer key for subjects including Samanya Darshan, Sahitya, Jyotish Ganit, Rigved, Dharmshastra, Jyotish Falit, Samanya Sanskrit, Vyakaran, Bhasha Vigyan, Yoga Vigyan, and Yajurved.

RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024: Here's how to download

To download the model answer key, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, click on RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 links.
  3. Check the answer key PDF and download the page.
  4. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case, candidates face difficulties while registering the online objection, they can contact by e-mail at recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in or on phone numbers 9352323625 and 7340557555.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
