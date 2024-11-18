BSEB STET 2024 results declared at secondary.biharboardonline.com, overall 70.25% candidates pass; direct link here

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has released the results of Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2024 on Monday, November 18, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download their results from the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com. BSEB STET 2024 results live updates The BSEB STET results 2024 were announced by Board Chairman Anand Kishor at a press conference on November 18, 2024. (Photo credit: Santosh Kumar)

To check the results, candidates need to enter their Application ID as their User ID and their date of birth (in DD-MM-YYYY format) as password.

Notably, the results were announced by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor at a press conference conducted around 1:45 pm at the board headquarters.

As per the official press release, a total of 4,23,822 candidates had appeared in this examination, which include 2,63,911 candidates in Paper-1 (Eligibility Test for Class 9-10 teachers) and 1,59,911 candidates in Paper-2 (Eligibility Test for Class 11-12 teachers).

The overall pass percentage is recorded at 70.25 percent.

Paper-wise breakup:

In Paper 1, a total of 1,94,697 candidates, with a pass percentage of 73.77 percent.

In Paper 2, 1,03,050 candidates passed the exam. The pass percentage is 64.44 percent.

Worth mentioning here, the first phase of the Bihar STET examination was conducted from March 1, 2024, to March 20, 2024, whereas the second phase of Bihar STET 2024 examination was was held from September 10, 2024, to September 30, 2024.

BSEB STET Results 2024: Here's how to check results

Candidates can download the results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com. On the home page, click on the BSEB STET 2024 result link. Enter your credentials to log in and click on submit. Your BSEB STET Results 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.