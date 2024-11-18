BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: The result of the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has been announced today, November 18. A total of 4,23,822 candidates appeared for the STET examination in Bihar for paper 1 and 2. Of them, 2,97,747 have passed. The pass percentage in both papers combined is 70.25 per cent....Read More

The pass percentage in STET paper 1 is 73.77 per cent, and for paper 2, the pass percentage is 64.44 per cent.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor declared the result through a press conference

The result will be available soon at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

How to check BSEB STET result 2024

Go to the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Open the STET result and log in by providing the requested details.

Check and download your result.

BSEB Bihar STET result 2024 direct link: Copy-paste this URL on your internet browser to access the result page:

http://202.191.140.165/bsebregjan24/resstet_jun24/login.php?appid=099dbd2e3daa0aad18db5bad2b80fad0

Check live updates on BSEB Bihar STET result below.