Monday, Nov 18, 2024
    BSEB STET Result 2024: Live: Result out at secondary.biharboardonline.com, direct link

    By HT Education Desk
    Nov 18, 2024 3:18 PM IST
    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor has announced STET result. Link soon at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: Board Chairman Anand Kishor has announced Bihar STET results. Link soon
    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: Board Chairman Anand Kishor has announced Bihar STET results. Link soon

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: The result of the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has been announced today, November 18. A total of 4,23,822 candidates appeared for the STET examination in Bihar for paper 1 and 2. Of them, 2,97,747 have passed. The pass percentage in both papers combined is 70.25 per cent....Read More

    The pass percentage in STET paper 1 is 73.77 per cent, and for paper 2, the pass percentage is 64.44 per cent.

    BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor declared the result through a press conference

    The result will be available soon at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

    How to check BSEB STET result 2024

    • Go to the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com
    • Open the STET result and log in by providing the requested details.
    • Check and download your result.

    BSEB Bihar STET result 2024 direct link: Copy-paste this URL on your internet browser to access the result page:

    http://202.191.140.165/bsebregjan24/resstet_jun24/login.php?appid=099dbd2e3daa0aad18db5bad2b80fad0

    Check live updates on BSEB Bihar STET result below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 18, 2024 3:18 PM IST

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: Subject-wise pass percentages in paper 1

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: Subject-wise pass percentages in paper 1 (Class 9-10) are-

    Arabic: 67.95 per cent

    Bangla: 78.04

    Bhojpuri: 52.94

    Dance: 83.93

    English: 81.92

    Fine Art: 74.71

    Hindi: 75.21

    Maithili: 48.20

    Mathematics: 77.14

    Music: 55.38

    Persian: 50.55

    Physical Education: 83.72

    Sanskrit: 85.15

    Science: 74.88

    Social Science: 68.37

    Urdu: 70.92

    Overall: 73.77 per cent.

    Nov 18, 2024 2:49 PM IST

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: Category-wise pass marks

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: These are the category-wise pass marks in the STET examination:

    General: 50 per cent

    BC: 45.5 per cent

    OBC: 42.5 per cent

    SC, ST, Woman and Divyang candidates: 40 per cent.

    Nov 18, 2024 2:35 PM IST

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: Official website slow but result page working

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: Result page is working (Official website)
    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: Result page is working (Official website)

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: The official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com has become slow but the result page is working. Use the direct link given here to access your scorecard.

    Nov 18, 2024 2:33 PM IST

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: Copy-paste this link to check result online

    Official link for STET result- http://202.191.140.165/bsebregjan24/resstet_jun24/login.php?appid=099dbd2e3daa0aad18db5bad2b80fad0

    Nov 18, 2024 2:18 PM IST

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: About paper 2 result

    Candidates appeared: 1,59,911 candidates

    Passed: 1,03,050

    Pass percentage: 64.44 per cent.

    Nov 18, 2024 2:17 PM IST

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: Important details about Bihar TET paper 1 result

    Number of candidates appeared: 2,63,911

    Number of candidates passed: 1,94,697

    Pass percentage: 73.77 per cent.

    Nov 18, 2024 2:14 PM IST

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: 70.25 per cent candidates pass

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: A total of 4,23,822 candidates appeared for the STET examination in Bihar (both paper 1 and 2). Of them, 2,97,747 have passed. The pass percentage in both papers combined is 70.25 per cent.

    Nov 18, 2024 2:06 PM IST

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: Link soon

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: Bihar TET result has been announced and the direct link will be activated soon at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Stay tuned for more updates.

    Nov 18, 2024 2:05 PM IST

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: Results announced

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: Board chairman Anand Kishor has officially announced the Bihar Secondary school Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) results.

    Nov 18, 2024 1:57 PM IST

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: How to check results

    1. Go to secondary.biharboardonline.com.
    2. Open the STET result link
    3. Enter your credentials and log in
    4. Check and download your result.
    Nov 18, 2024 1:53 PM IST

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: Where to check result

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: After the official announcement, candidates will get their results at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

    Nov 18, 2024 1:53 PM IST

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: Official statement on result

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: BSEB in an official statement said that board's Chairman Anand Kishor will announce the STET result at 1:45 pm today, November 18.

    Nov 18, 2024 1:48 PM IST

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: Results today

    BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: The Bihar Secondary TET result will be declared today, November 18.

