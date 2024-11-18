BSEB STET Result 2024: Live: Result out at secondary.biharboardonline.com, direct link
The pass percentage in STET paper 1 is 73.77 per cent, and for paper 2, the pass percentage is 64.44 per cent.
BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor declared the result through a press conference
The result will be available soon at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
How to check BSEB STET result 2024
- Go to the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com
- Open the STET result and log in by providing the requested details.
- Check and download your result.
BSEB Bihar STET result 2024 direct link: Copy-paste this URL on your internet browser to access the result page:
http://202.191.140.165/bsebregjan24/resstet_jun24/login.php?appid=099dbd2e3daa0aad18db5bad2b80fad0
BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: Subject-wise pass percentages in paper 1
BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: Subject-wise pass percentages in paper 1 (Class 9-10) are-
Arabic: 67.95 per cent
Bangla: 78.04
Bhojpuri: 52.94
Dance: 83.93
English: 81.92
Fine Art: 74.71
Hindi: 75.21
Maithili: 48.20
Mathematics: 77.14
Music: 55.38
Persian: 50.55
Physical Education: 83.72
Sanskrit: 85.15
Science: 74.88
Social Science: 68.37
Urdu: 70.92
Overall: 73.77 per cent.
General: 50 per cent
BC: 45.5 per cent
OBC: 42.5 per cent
SC, ST, Woman and Divyang candidates: 40 per cent.
BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: The official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com has become slow but the result page is working. Use the direct link given here to access your scorecard.
Official link for STET result- http://202.191.140.165/bsebregjan24/resstet_jun24/login.php?appid=099dbd2e3daa0aad18db5bad2b80fad0
Candidates appeared: 1,59,911 candidates
Passed: 1,03,050
Pass percentage: 64.44 per cent.
Number of candidates appeared: 2,63,911
Number of candidates passed: 1,94,697
Pass percentage: 73.77 per cent.
BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: A total of 4,23,822 candidates appeared for the STET examination in Bihar (both paper 1 and 2). Of them, 2,97,747 have passed. The pass percentage in both papers combined is 70.25 per cent.
BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: Board chairman Anand Kishor has officially announced the Bihar Secondary school Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) results.
- Go to secondary.biharboardonline.com.
- Open the STET result link
- Enter your credentials and log in
- Check and download your result.
BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: After the official announcement, candidates will get their results at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: BSEB in an official statement said that board's Chairman Anand Kishor will announce the STET result at 1:45 pm today, November 18.
BSEB STET Result 2024 Live: The Bihar Secondary TET result will be declared today, November 18.