TS TET 2024: Last date today to apply for Telangana TG TET at tgtet2024.aptonline.in

TS TET 2024 Registration: The Telangana School Education Department will close the online application window for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TG TET 2 2024) today, November 20. Candidates who are yet to apply for the examination can submit their forms on the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

TG TET 2024 important dates

As per the schedule, TS TET hall tickets will be released on December 26. The exam will begin on January 1 and end on January 20. The result announcement is scheduled for February 5, 2025.

Papers will be held in two shifts- from 9 am to 11:30 am and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

As per the exam notification, candidates who applied for TG TET May/June 2024 examination but did not pass and those who passed but want to improve their scores are not required to pay the fee for the upcoming examination.

For other candidates, the application fee is ₹750 for one and ₹1,000 for both papers.

To appear for the exam, candidates need a DElEd, DEd, BEd, Language Pandit or its equivalent qualification. Candidates who are in the final years of these courses and have the required percentage of marks can also apply for TS TET.

The exam is held for determining the eligibility of teachers for for classes 1-8 teacher posts at state government, mandal parishad, zila parishad, private aided and private unaided schools in Telangana.

There will be two papers in TS TET 2024. The first paper is for teacher posts for classes 1 to 5, and the second paper is for those who want to be teachers for classes 6 to 8.

To pass the exam, general category candidates must score at lest 60 per cent marks.

For BC category candidates, pass marks are 50 per cent, and for SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates, pass marks are 40 per cent.

The TS TET pass certificate will remain valid for a lifetime. The Telangana government will give 20 per cent weightage to the TG TET score in teacher recruitment processes.