TS TET 2024 registration ends in 2 days at tgtet2024.aptonline.in, direct link to apply here

The Telangana School Education Department will be closing the online registration cum application process for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TG TET 2 2024) on Wednesday, November 20. Candidates who wish to apply for TS TET can submit their applications on the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in. TS TET 2024 registration will end on November 20 at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

It may be mentioned here that those candidates who applied for the TG TET May/June 2024 examination but did not qualify and those who qualified but want to improve their scores are not required to pay the exam fee.

However, other candidates have to pay an application fee of ₹750 for one and ₹1,000 for both papers.

Notably, the admit cards for the examination will be released on December 26, 2024. The exam will be held between January 1 and 20, 2025. The examination will be conducted in two sessions - session 1 from 9 am to 11:30 am and session 2 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm

Whereas the TS TET results are scheduled to be out on February 5.

Exam pattern:

There will be two papers. Candidates who want to be teachers for classes 1 to 5 can opt for Paper I, and those who want to be teachers for classes 6 to 8, can go go Paper II.

While general category candidates need to score 60 per cent or more marks to pass the exam, candidates belonging to BC category need to score minimum 50 per cent marks. The pass marks for SC, ST, and differently-abled candidates is 40 per cent.

Eligibility criteria:

To be eligible, candidates must possess DElEd/DEd/BEd/Language Pandit or equivalent qualifications and pursuing the final year of these courses with the requisite percentage of marks.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.