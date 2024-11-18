ICAI CA January Exam 2025: Series I mock test begins today, download question papers by 1:30 PM at icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will conduct the ICAI CA January Exam 2025 Mock Tests Series I from Monday, November 18. Candidates can take the mock test papers either physically or in virtual mode. ICAI CA January Exam 2025: Series I mock test will begin today at 2 PM.

According to the schedule, the Series 1 Mock Test Papers will be conducted for three hours, from 2 PM to 5 PM. The tests will conclude on November 25, 2024.

Likewise, Series II of the mock tests will begin from December 9 to 14, 2024 in physical/virtual mode(s). Students interested in physical mode may approach the respective branches in their area.

The ICAI stated that the question papers for each subject will be uploaded at BoS Knowledge Portal on www.icai.org as per the schedule by 1:30 PM. Candidates taking the test need to download and attempt these papers in the stipulated time limit designated for the papers.

Furthermore, the Answer Key to these papers will be uploaded within 48 hours from the date and time of commencement of the respective paper, as per the schedule, the ICAI stated.

It added that students can examine their answers with respect to the Answer Keys and self-assess their performance.

The Foundation course examination is scheduled to conducted on January 12, 14, 16, and 18, 2024, and the Intermediate Course examination will be conducted on January 11, 13, and 15 for Group I and January 17, 19, and 21, 2024, for Group II.