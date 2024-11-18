Assam Police admit card 2024 for Commando Constable PET/PST out at slprbassam.in direct link

Assam Police Admit Card 2024: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has released admit cards for the Constable (Commando Battalions) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidates who are eligible for the PET/PST round can download the Assam Police admit card from slprbassam.in. The direct link and other details are mentioned below. Assam Police admit card 2024 for Commando Constable PET/PST released (slprbassam.in, screenshot)

PET and PST for Assam Police Constable (Commando Battalions) are scheduled to begin on November 25. On the admit cards, candidates will get to know the date and time for their examination, reporting time and the name of the venue.

Assam Police Constable admit card 2024 direct link

How to download Asam Police Commando Constable admit card 2024?

Go to slprbassam.in. Open the link that reads ‘Download Admit Card for PST & PET for Constable AB for Commando Battalions’. A new page will open. Provide your phone number or application number and the date of birth. Submit the details. The admit card will be generated. Download the document. Take a printout for the exam day.

It is mandatory for all candidates to carry the admit card to the venue, along with other documents, if mentioned.

The admit card contains instructions for the exam day. Candidates must read it carefully and follow those guidelines.

In the case of any error on the admit cards, they must report it immediately. The helpline number is 8826762317 and the email address is slprbadmitcard@gmail.com.

They can also use these helplines if they face any difficulty in downloading admit cards.

This recruitment drive is to fill 164 vacancies of Constable (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions.

For future updates, candidates can visit the official website of the SLPRB Assam.