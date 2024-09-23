SLPRB Assam Police Constable admit card 2024 for PET/PST out at slprbassam.in, direct link here
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Candidates can download the Assam Police Constable admit cards from slprbassam.in.
Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2024: The State-Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the Assam Police Constable admit card for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) rounds. Candidates can download the Assam Police Constable admit cards from slprbassam.in. The direct link and other details are given below. Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live Updates.
To download the admit card, candidates need to use their application number/phone number and date of birth.
Assam Police Constable admit card 2024 direct link
The PET/PST rounds for Constable recruitment will start October 3 onwards.
On admit cards, candidates will get to know about the date, time and venue for the physical test. The document will also have important guidelines that candidates must follow on the day of the examination.
The PET/PST will consist of 3,200 metres and 1,600 metres race for male and female candidates, respectively, the SLPRB said.
Candidates who have applied for more than one post will attend the PET/PST only once if both posts have the same standards requirements, it added.
If candidates face any difficulty in downloading the admit card, they can contact the SLPRB on helpline number 8826762317 or send an email at slprbadmitcard@gmail.com
SLPRB Assam Police Constable admit card 2024: How to download
- Go to slprbassam.in
- Click on the download admit card tab under the notification dated September 19. It will redirect you to the admit card download page.
- Click on the admit card download link
- Enter your phone number or application ID along with your date of birth.
- Submit and check the admit card.
- Download it and take a printout for the exam day.
