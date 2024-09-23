Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SLPRB Assam Police Constable admit card 2024 for PET/PST out at slprbassam.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 23, 2024 09:02 AM IST

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Candidates can download the Assam Police Constable admit cards from slprbassam.in.

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2024: The State-Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the Assam Police Constable admit card for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) rounds. Candidates can download the Assam Police Constable admit cards from slprbassam.in. The direct link and other details are given below. Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Live Updates.

The SLPRB has released Assam Police Constable admit cards for the PET/PST round (screenshot of the official website)
The SLPRB has released Assam Police Constable admit cards for the PET/PST round (screenshot of the official website)

To download the admit card, candidates need to use their application number/phone number and date of birth.

Assam Police Constable admit card 2024 direct link

The PET/PST rounds for Constable recruitment will start October 3 onwards.

On admit cards, candidates will get to know about the date, time and venue for the physical test. The document will also have important guidelines that candidates must follow on the day of the examination.

The PET/PST will consist of 3,200 metres and 1,600 metres race for male and female candidates, respectively, the SLPRB said.

Candidates who have applied for more than one post will attend the PET/PST only once if both posts have the same standards requirements, it added.

Also read: ADRE admit card for Bachelor's, HSLC posts out at sebaonline.org, direct link

If candidates face any difficulty in downloading the admit card, they can contact the SLPRB on helpline number 8826762317 or send an email at slprbadmitcard@gmail.com

Also read: ADRE 2024: Assam govt to come up with SOP on frisking of women candidates, probe Nalbari incident, says CM

SLPRB Assam Police Constable admit card 2024: How to download

  1. Go to slprbassam.in
  2. Click on the download admit card tab under the notification dated September 19. It will redirect you to the admit card download page.
  3. Click on the admit card download link
  4. Enter your phone number or application ID along with your date of birth.
  5. Submit and check the admit card.
  6. Download it and take a printout for the exam day.

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On