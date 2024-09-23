SCERT Assam DElEd PET Result 2024 Live: Results today at scertpet.co.in

Assam DElEd Result 2024 Live: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Assam will announce the result of the DElEd Pre-Entry Test (PET) today, September 23. When declared, candidates can check the Assam DElEd entrance test result at scertpet.co.in. The exam was held on Sunday, September 8. ...Read More

Candidates who pass the entrance test by securing the cut-off marks for their respective categories can apply for DElEd counselling, the details of which will be shared later.

Candidates who were at least 18 years and not more than 34 years old on July 1, 2024 were eligible to appear for the examination. A relaxation of two years in the upper age limit was given to SC, ST(P) and ST(H) category candidates.

The minimum educational qualification required for the DElEd entrance examination is Higher Secondary (Class 12) or its equivalent qualification with at least 50 per cent marks (excluding the optional/extra/fourth subject). A relaxation of 5 per cent in the marks of the qualifying examination will be given to reserved category candidates.

When announced, the direct link to check the Assam DElEd result will be shared here. Follow this live blog for the latest updates.